Erdogan: Turkey to remain guarantor of reunified Cyprus
Turkey must continue to underwrite the security of Cyprus, even if there's a deal reunifying the island that's divided along ethnic Greek and Turkish lines, Turkey's president said Friday. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said no arrangement to safeguard the two communities from possible hostilities if peace breaks down can be made without Turkey's involvement.
