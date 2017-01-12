Erdogan: Turkey to remain guarantor o...

Erdogan: Turkey to remain guarantor of reunified Cyprus

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Turkey must continue to underwrite the security of Cyprus, even if there's a deal reunifying the island that's divided along ethnic Greek and Turkish lines, Turkey's president said Friday. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said no arrangement to safeguard the two communities from possible hostilities if peace breaks down can be made without Turkey's involvement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas Trump loyalist, a candidate for cabinet p... 2 hr Splits2898 3
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) 5 hr Pieces of a Man 37
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 14 hr TRD 71,298
News The Evil That Dare Not Speak Its Name: Israel's... (Jun '15) 14 hr fix is in 31
News FILE - In this June 17, 2016 file photo, Palest... 15 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... 19 hr Listen 7
News Iraqi troops enter Mosul University in battle a... 21 hr Gabe 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,742 • Total comments across all topics: 277,892,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC