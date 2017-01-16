Egypt court rules against handing islands to Saudi Arabia

An Egyptian court ruled on Monday against the government's decision to hand over two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia - a landmark verdict likely to deepen tensions with the kingdom and embarrass the government of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi. The ruling by the Supreme Administrative Court rejected an appeal by el-Sissi's government against a lower court's decision to annul the islands handover agreement, signed in April during a visit by the Saudi monarch, King Salman.

