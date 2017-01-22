Dubai has new rules after high-rise fires, but few details
New fire safety rules have come to Dubai after a series of skyscraper fires that marred its futuristic skyline, but authorities offered few details Sunday about how they'll force owners to replace flammable siding with better material. Most of the fires have been fueled by paneling on the sides of many buildings in Dubai, known as cladding.
