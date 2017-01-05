Canadian arrested in Turkey for 'insulting' president on social media
A Canadian woman has been arrested in Turkey for allegedly insulting the country's president in comments posted on Facebook, her Turkish lawyer said Thursday. Ece Heper, 50, was arrested in the city of Kars in northeastern Turkey, and charged on Dec. 30, Sertac Celikkaleli told The Canadian Press.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|TRD
|71,280
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|7 hr
|LovePotion5091
|121,912
|'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep...
|12 hr
|PrinceofDarkness
|2
|Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain...
|13 hr
|Flowerz7788
|98
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|13 hr
|Squirtzzz2572
|88
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|16 hr
|Rockstar
|8
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|20 hr
|Ainu
|20
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC