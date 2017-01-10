British air strikes destroy IS terror...

British air strikes destroy IS terror group's Mosul drone base

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Croydon Guardian

British air strikes have destroyed a site used by Islamic State as a base for drones in the battle for Mosul, the Ministry of Defence has said. A pair of RAF Typhoons bombed the Mosul building used by the group, which the Government refers to as Daesh, on January 12, the MoD announced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Croydon Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 7 hr Listen 68
News The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its... 7 hr Listen 2
News When Jews and Muslims really speak to each other 8 hr Jews are honorable 1
News Why does Trump want to move the American embass... 10 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... 14 hr Marie-Luise_J 2
News Likud minister: Trump could edge Palestinians t... 19 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Kerry: Israel marching towards being a 'unitary... 19 hr Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,435 • Total comments across all topics: 278,018,038

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC