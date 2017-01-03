Body of former Jerusalem bishop, acti...

Body of former Jerusalem bishop, activist Capucci in Lebanon

13 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

The body of Monsignor Hilarion Capucci, the former Greek Melkite Catholic archbishop in Jerusalem who was exiled to the Vatican for his pro-Palestinian activism, has arrived in Lebanon where he will be buried. A native of Aleppo, Syria, Capucci died in Rome on Jan. 1 at the age of 94. A funeral is expected Monday.

