Blast in camp for displaced Syrians near Jordan kills 6
A large explosion rocked a camp for displaced Syrians along the Syrian-Jordanian border Saturday, killing at least six, and wounding many others, opposition activists said. The explosion near the border came despite the fragile Dec. 30 cease-fire, sponsored by Russia and Turkey who back opposite sides of the conflict.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US...
|1 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|6 hr
|TRD
|71,318
|The world reacts as Donald Trump takes power
|19 hr
|xxxxxxxxx
|2
|'God is not against building walls'; Pastor Rob...
|Sat
|Gismys
|1
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|Sat
|Ainu
|28
|Netanyahu hopes to work with Trump to undo Iran...
|Sat
|Max
|6
|At summit on Israel, UK breaks ranks with Europe
|Fri
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC