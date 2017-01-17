Blast in camp for displaced Syrians n...

Blast in camp for displaced Syrians near Jordan kills 6

16 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

A large explosion rocked a camp for displaced Syrians along the Syrian-Jordanian border Saturday, killing at least six, and wounding many others, opposition activists said. The explosion near the border came despite the fragile Dec. 30 cease-fire, sponsored by Russia and Turkey who back opposite sides of the conflict.

Chicago, IL

