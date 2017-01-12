Bahrain executes 3 convicted in deadl...

Bahrain executes 3 convicted in deadly police bombing

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Courier

Bahrain on Sunday carried out its first executions since an Arab Spring uprising rocked the country in 2011, putting to death three men found guilty of a deadly bomb attack on police. The executions of the Shiite men drew swift condemnation from human rights groups and sparked outrage among opponents of the Sunni-ruled government, who see the charges as politically motivated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 2 hr Ize Found 71,302
News The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a... 4 hr Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 9 hr Barmsweb 61
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 9 hr Flower5115 121,922
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... 13 hr Kinnaman 2
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) 15 hr Pieces of a man 38
News Israel ahead of Paris talks: Calling Western Wa... 15 hr Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,477 • Total comments across all topics: 277,945,648

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC