Bahrain executes 3 convicted in deadly police bombing
Bahrain on Sunday carried out its first executions since an Arab Spring uprising rocked the country in 2011, putting to death three men found guilty of a deadly bomb attack on police. The executions of the Shiite men drew swift condemnation from human rights groups and sparked outrage among opponents of the Sunni-ruled government, who see the charges as politically motivated.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Ize Found
|71,302
|The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a...
|4 hr
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|9 hr
|Barmsweb
|61
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|9 hr
|Flower5115
|121,922
|Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat...
|13 hr
|Kinnaman
|2
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|15 hr
|Pieces of a man
|38
|Israel ahead of Paris talks: Calling Western Wa...
|15 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
