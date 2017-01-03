Baghdad Racked By A Spate Of Suicide Bombings In Shiite Areas
Several bombings tore through Iraq's capital city just hours apart on Sunday. The attacks in and around Baghdad, which are believed to have primarily targeted Shiite Muslims, killed more than two dozen people and left dozens more wounded.
