At least 9 killed in Baghdad market attack
Iraqi security forces stand at the site of car bomb attack in the predominately Shia neighbourhood of al-Obaidi on Thursday. A car bomb tore through a Baghdad market on Thursday, killing at least nine people in what appeared to be the latest in a series of deadly attacks by the Islamic State group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|15 min
|Ainu
|20
|Will Obama respond to Russia in Syria? (Oct '15)
|35 min
|Tyson Chicken Farm
|2
|Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain...
|2 hr
|Cujo
|97
|Saddled with 2 million Syrian refugees, Turkey ... (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|Lougi
|4
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|3 hr
|kuda
|84
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|10 hr
|Spank594
|121,912
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|18 hr
|Ize Found
|71,279
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC