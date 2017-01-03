At least 9 killed in Baghdad market a...

At least 9 killed in Baghdad market attack

Iraqi security forces stand at the site of car bomb attack in the predominately Shia neighbourhood of al-Obaidi on Thursday. A car bomb tore through a Baghdad market on Thursday, killing at least nine people in what appeared to be the latest in a series of deadly attacks by the Islamic State group.

