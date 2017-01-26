Anger erupts over Trump's order banni...

Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugees from US

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

In this Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 photo, released by the French Foreign ministry, French foreign minister Jean-Marc Ayrault, left, greets his newly appointed German counterpart, Sigmar Gabriel, before... . In this Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 photo, released by the French Foreign ministry, French foreign minister Jean-Marc Ayrault, left, greets his newly appointed German counterpart, Sigmar Gabriel, before... LONDON - Anger erupted on Saturday - along with some praise from the far-right - about U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on refugees entering the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 6 hr TRD 71,327
News Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee... 10 hr HOLLA ISABELLA 4
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... Fri Listen 101
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Fri Popular Phart 121,923
News Wash Post: Trump's Bear Hug of Israel Might Suf... Fri Lawrence Wolf 12
News US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'... Fri berklee 77
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Fri Marti 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,721 • Total comments across all topics: 278,350,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC