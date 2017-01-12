Airstrikes escalate despite Syria cease-fire
The U.N. envoy for Syria said Thursday that a cease-fire was "largely holding with some exceptions," as opposition activists reported a mounting number of government airstrikes, including a raid in the northern Aleppo province that killed at least six civilians. Speaking to reporters in Geneva, Staffan de Mistura said he was concerned that fighting northwest of Damascus that has cut off the capital's clean water supply would further escalate and derail proposed negotiations between the government and the opposition in Astana, Kazakhstan, later this month.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|57 min
|Flower6063
|117
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|El Cacique
|36
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|4 hr
|The One
|6
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|TRD
|71,296
|Netanyahu says Paris peace meeting 'rigged' aga...
|6 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|8 hr
|Russian Ainu
|24
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|9 hr
|Petesake
|121,922
