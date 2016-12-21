Airstrike in Syria kills 8 jihadi militants
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector An air raid has struck several cars in northwestern Syria, killing at least eight people, including al-Qaida-linked fighters and a senior commander with a Chinese Islamic militant faction, an activist group and a local jihadi commander said Monday, AP reported. The attack occurred late Sunday on a road leading from the town of Sarmada to the Bab al-Hawa area on the border with Turkey, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and a local commander with the Fatah al-Sham Front, an al-Qaida-linked group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s...
|7 min
|lavon affair
|143
|Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain...
|1 hr
|Retribution
|81
|Despite PM's ban, French Senate president visit...
|2 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|2 hr
|Ainu
|14
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|7 hr
|Injudgement
|74
|The Latest: Police look for clues at Istanbul s...
|12 hr
|Defined
|1
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|19 hr
|Ize Found
|71,273
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC