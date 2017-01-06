Agatha Christie helped in uncovering ...

Agatha Christie helped in uncovering Iraq's ancient Nimrud

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Sun-Star

NIMRUD. This Nov. 19, 2008 photo released by the US Army shows the statues of the lamassu, the winged, human-headed bulls that stood at the gates of the palace and were believed to ward off evil in the ancient city of Nimrud, near Mosul, Iraq.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... 5 hr Itstartswithaz 2
News Turkish President releases Christmas message 5 hr Rockstar 10
News Is Israel an apartheid state? (Mar '10) 6 hr silber apartheid 3,107
News A nation divided under the weight of one bullet 8 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Janfrie Wakim: New Zealand must show Israel cos... 9 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 12 hr TRD 71,280
News 'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep... 22 hr PrinceofDarkness 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,861 • Total comments across all topics: 277,669,615

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC