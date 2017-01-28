About 40 Turkish NATO soldiers reques...

About 40 Turkish NATO soldiers request asylum in Germany

Read more: Bangor Daily News

About 40 mostly high-ranking Turkish soldiers who worked at NATO facilities in Germany but were suspended after the failed coup in Turkey in July have requested asylum in Germany, news magazine Der Spiegel and broadcaster ARD reported Saturday. A spokeswoman for the German interior ministry confirmed that asylum applications had been received from Turkish military personnel, but she had no comment on the exact numbers.

Chicago, IL

