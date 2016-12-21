Abbas willing to work with Trump administration
Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday expressed his willingness to work with the incoming American administration of Donald Trump to achieve a peace agreement with Israel. In a speech on the occasion of the 52nd anniversary of the establishment of the Fatah movement which he leads, Abbas said that the Palestinians are ready to work with the Trump administration to bring peace to the region in accordance with the "two-state solution" and based on the Arab peace initiative.
