Abbas willing to work with Trump admi...

Abbas willing to work with Trump administration

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday expressed his willingness to work with the incoming American administration of Donald Trump to achieve a peace agreement with Israel. In a speech on the occasion of the 52nd anniversary of the establishment of the Fatah movement which he leads, Abbas said that the Palestinians are ready to work with the Trump administration to bring peace to the region in accordance with the "two-state solution" and based on the Arab peace initiative.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 9 hr TRD 71,272
News Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl... 11 hr kuda 51
News Istanbul, Capital of Culture, 2010 (Feb '10) 13 hr fener 5
News Canada's Conservatives blast Liberals' silence ... 16 hr Dont drink and drive 1
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 21 hr Russian Ainu 8
News Obama's most shameful back-stabbing moment Sat o see the light 21
News Palestinians Eye Israeli Settlements With Uneas... Sat Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,474 • Total comments across all topics: 277,517,090

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC