A video capture shows the gunman entering the Reina
The Islamic State took credit for the attack during the New Year's celebration that left 39 dead and 69 injured, Turkish media reported. Islamic State takes credit for New Year's attack at Istanbul nightclub The Islamic State took credit for the attack during the New Year's celebration that left 39 dead and 69 injured, Turkish media reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Town Talk.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain...
|1 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|41
|In Palestinian eyes, all Israel is one settlement
|1 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|5 hr
|Injudgement
|71
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|10 hr
|Russian Ainu
|12
|Abbas willing to work with Trump administration
|17 hr
|Listen
|2
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Sun
|TRD
|71,272
|Istanbul, Capital of Culture, 2010 (Feb '10)
|Sun
|fener
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC