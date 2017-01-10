6 civilians killed in rebel strike in...

6 civilians killed in rebel strike in Yemen's Taiz

" Yemeni security officials say a rocket fired by Shiite rebels has killed six civilians in the war-torn city of Taiz. They say the Wednesday strike hit a residential area inside Taiz.

Chicago, IL

