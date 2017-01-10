10 Things to Know for Wednesday
Markeith Loyd is transported from the Orlando Police headquarters to Orlando Regional Medical Center after being captured earlier in the evening on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. The suspect in the fatal shooting of an Orlando police officer was captured after eluding a massive manhunt for more than a week, authorities said.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|4 min
|Ize Found
|71,311
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|6 hr
|Paul
|70
|Power shortages leave Gaza in the dark
|20 hr
|Qasooma
|1
|The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its...
|Tue
|Listen
|2
|Why does Trump want to move the American embass...
|Tue
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit...
|Tue
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Likud minister: Trump could edge Palestinians t...
|Tue
|Jeff Brightone
|1
