10,000 civilians killed in Yemen conflict, says UN

12 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

The United Nations' humanitarian aid official in Yemen said Jan. 16 that the civilian death toll in the nearly two-year conflict has reached 10,000, with 40,000 others wounded. The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs' Jamie McGoldrick told reporters the figure is based on lists of victims gathered by health facilities and the actual number might be higher, according to The Associated Press.

