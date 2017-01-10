10,000 civilians killed in Yemen conflict, says UN
The United Nations' humanitarian aid official in Yemen said Jan. 16 that the civilian death toll in the nearly two-year conflict has reached 10,000, with 40,000 others wounded. The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs' Jamie McGoldrick told reporters the figure is based on lists of victims gathered by health facilities and the actual number might be higher, according to The Associated Press.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does Trump want to move the American embass...
|2 min
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|3 hr
|Demon Finder
|69
|Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit...
|4 hr
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Likud minister: Trump could edge Palestinians t...
|8 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Kerry: Israel marching towards being a 'unitary...
|8 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|9 hr
|TRD
|71,308
|EU criticises Trump's Israel embassy idea
|Mon
|Jeff Brightone
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC