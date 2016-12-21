World's last wild frankincense forests are under threat
In a tradition dating to Biblical times, men rise at dawn in the rugged Cal Madow mountains of Somaliland in the Horn of Africa to scale rocky outcrops in search of the prized sap of wild frankincense trees. Bracing against high winds, Musse Ismail Hassan climbs with his feet wrapped in cloth to protect against the sticky resin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t...
|7 min
|Sprinkles3601
|20
|Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t...
|1 hr
|Boom772
|16
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|2 hr
|Mints5312
|10
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|3 hr
|Obama is a Killer
|6
|PA: Moving Embassy to Jerusalem means approving...
|4 hr
|Baracks Brother
|2
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|Sat
|Rockstar
|1
|New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements
|Sat
|Dick USA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC