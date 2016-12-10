With clock ticking, Palestinians pin hopes on Paris summit
File - In this Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 file photo, President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Giant Center, in Hershey, Pa. After a pair of diplomatic victories, the Palestinians are now setting their sights on a Mideast peace conference in France next month in a bid to rally support as they prepare for the uncertainty of the Trump Administration.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|2 min
|Listen
|39
|Obama's final, shameful, legacy moment
|1 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|3 hr
|Plumz1919
|121,910
|Obama's most shameful back-stabbing moment
|4 hr
|tomin cali
|16
|Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t...
|6 hr
|Retribution
|77
|How Trump Can Stop Erdo Yan from Playing the Un...
|7 hr
|Romp
|16
|Kerry Says Netanyahu's Settlement Stance Risks ...
|8 hr
|Coconutz9888
|16
