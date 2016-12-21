UN Security Council to vote on Syria ...

UN Security Council to vote on Syria cease-fire agreement

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

The U.N. Security Council will vote Saturday on a resolution that would endorse the cease-fire agreement in Syria brokered by Russia and Turkey, and reiterate support for a roadmap to peace that starts with a transitional government. The resolution also calls for "rapid, safe and unhindered" access to deliver humanitarian aid throughout the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl... 2 min Injudgement 48
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 1 hr yehoshooah adam 18
News Britain, edging towards Trump, scolds Kerry ove... 1 hr Chick8118 2
News Obama's most shameful back-stabbing moment 2 hr tomin cali 21
News How Trump Can Stop Erdo Yan from Playing the Un... 3 hr Rambo 12
News Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t... 4 hr Slit3856 82
News Patrick J. Buchanan: Collision course: Israel f... 6 hr Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,799 • Total comments across all topics: 277,488,818

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC