UN resolution could sanction Syrians for chemical attacks
A draft U.N. resolution obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press would impose sanctions on 11 Syrians and 10 Syrian organizations and companies allegedly involved in chemical weapons attacks in the war-ravaged country. The proposed Security Council resolution, drafted by Britain and France, would also ban all countries from supplying Syria's government with helicopters, which investigators have determined were used in chemical attacks.
Waco Tribune-Herald.
