UK's Syria stance 'wrong every step of the way', ex-ambassador to Damascus says
British policy on Syria has been "wrong every step of the way" and made the situation worse, a former UK ambassador to the country has claimed. Peter Ford, who was the ambassador in Damascus from 2003 to 2006, said Bashar Assad's government should be given "a little credit" for the "relatively peaceful" end to the siege in Aleppo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Romsey Advertiser.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t...
|7 min
|Sprinkles3601
|20
|Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t...
|1 hr
|Boom772
|16
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|2 hr
|Mints5312
|10
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|4 hr
|Obama is a Killer
|6
|PA: Moving Embassy to Jerusalem means approving...
|4 hr
|Baracks Brother
|2
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|Sat
|Rockstar
|1
|New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements
|Sat
|Dick USA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC