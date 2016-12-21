'Two Afghan men armed with knives are...

'Two Afghan men armed with knives are arrested outside a synagogue in Vienna'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Mail

'Their courage allows us to enjoy the season': The Obamas honor the military in their last holiday message from the White House Fans of Ivanka Trump flood the Amazon book page of Clinton supporter with one-star reviews after his husband 'accosted' the future first daughter on a JetBlue flight How Democrats ate their feelings after Hillary lost - meal delivery site reported massive upticks in cheesecake, ice cream and dessert orders the days after Clinton lost 'Can you bring my daddy home?': Military dad surprises his little girls just moments after one of them asks Santa for a Christmas miracle Utah man who 'kept teenage sex slave in a shed for more than a MONTH' is now also charged with sexually abusing two sisters Dreaming of a black-and-white Christmas: Heart-warming nostalgic photos reveal how travellers from yesteryear celebrated the festive season Zara and Mike Tindall reveal they ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t... 7 min Sprinkles3601 20
News Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t... 1 hr Boom772 16
News Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl... 2 hr Mints5312 10
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... 4 hr Obama is a Killer 6
News PA: Moving Embassy to Jerusalem means approving... 4 hr Baracks Brother 2
News Turkish President releases Christmas message Sat Rockstar 1
News New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements Sat Dick USA 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,253 • Total comments across all topics: 277,330,817

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC