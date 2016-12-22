Trump taps Conway as counselor, Spice...

Trump taps Conway as counselor, Spicer and Hicks to top communications jobs

Thursday Dec 22

Trump taps Conway as counselor, Spicer and Hicks to top communications jobs President-elect rounds out his communications team with Spicer, Hicks and Scavino Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://usat.ly/2ij3n2D Donald Trump appointed campaign manager Kellyanne Conway as his White House counselor on Thursday, and tapped long-time Republican Party spokesman Sean Spicer as the next White House press secretary . Conway "has been a trusted adviser and strategist who played a crucial role in my victory," Trump said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

