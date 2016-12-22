Trump, Obama on possible collision co...

Trump, Obama on possible collision course over Israeli settlement vote

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

President-elect Donald Trump warned the Obama administration Thursday against a possible abstention in a key U.N. Security Council vote that would declare illegal all Israeli settlements on Palestinian territory in the West Bank and the mostly Arab East Jerusalem. The resolution, initially scheduled for a 3 p.m. vote, urges Israelis and Palestinians to commit to negotiations toward a two-state solution - a possible centerpiece for now-stalled peace efforts.

Chicago, IL

