Trump blames terrorists for killings in Turkey, Germany

Monday Dec 19 Read more: WKRN

On the day that his election victory became official, Donald Trump on Monday experienced what life will be like as president as he condemned separate deadly incidents against a Russian diplomat and shoppers at a German Christmas market , blaming Islamic terrorism in both instances. Authorities in Turkey and Germany were still investigating when Trump issued back-to-back statements condemning the incidents, although the White House earlier had said that what happened in central Berlin when a trucked rammed a holiday crowd "appears to be a terrorist attack."

