Trump blames terrorists for killings in Turkey, Germany
On the day that his election victory became official, Donald Trump on Monday experienced what life will be like as president as he condemned separate deadly incidents against a Russian diplomat and shoppers at a German Christmas market , blaming Islamic terrorism in both instances. Authorities in Turkey and Germany were still investigating when Trump issued back-to-back statements condemning the incidents, although the White House earlier had said that what happened in central Berlin when a trucked rammed a holiday crowd "appears to be a terrorist attack."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|30 min
|Rockstar
|1
|Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t...
|2 hr
|RustyS
|6
|Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t...
|3 hr
|They Hate US and ...
|9
|New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements
|3 hr
|Dick USA
|1
|Full text of UNSC resolution, approved Dec. 23,...
|3 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Will Trump Blow Up the Israeli-Palestinian Two-...
|4 hr
|For Israel
|2
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|16 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|31
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC