Trump blames terrorists for killings in Turkey, Berlin
President-elect Donald Trump, center, speaks to an aide at Mar-a-Lago resort, in Palm Beach, Fla., Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. Trump is spending the day in meetings at the resort.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|32 min
|Rockstar
|1
|Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t...
|2 hr
|RustyS
|6
|Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t...
|3 hr
|They Hate US and ...
|9
|New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements
|3 hr
|Dick USA
|1
|Full text of UNSC resolution, approved Dec. 23,...
|3 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Will Trump Blow Up the Israeli-Palestinian Two-...
|4 hr
|For Israel
|2
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|16 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|31
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC