This store is selling gold-plated Trump iPhones to the super rich

Thursday

This year, one option is an iPhone 7 encased in solid gold, encrusted with diamonds and bearing the face of Donald Trump. Priced around $151,000, it's just one example of the mind-blowing bling sold by Goldgenie, a store in the United Arab Emirates where the super rich do their shopping.

Chicago, IL

