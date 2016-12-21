The Latest: US envoy wants UN monitors in Aleppo quickly
Several people were able to cross into Turkey afte... . In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, civilians gather for evacuation from eastern Aleppo, Syria, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|29 min
|Rockstar
|1
|Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t...
|2 hr
|RustyS
|6
|Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t...
|3 hr
|They Hate US and ...
|9
|New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements
|3 hr
|Dick USA
|1
|Full text of UNSC resolution, approved Dec. 23,...
|3 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Will Trump Blow Up the Israeli-Palestinian Two-...
|4 hr
|For Israel
|2
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|16 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|31
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC