The Latest: Russia says mass graves f...

The Latest: Russia says mass graves found in eastern Aleppo

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

The Russian Defense Ministry says its troops have found mass graves in Aleppo with bodies showing signs of torture and mutilation. Ministry spokesman Maj.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu... 5 min MEM 31
News Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s... 19 min spud 36
News Obama and the UN's outrageous assault on Israel... 20 min The Real Donald T... 2
News US Embassy Move to Jerusalem Could Further Fuel... 59 min Mikey 3
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 5 hr Russian Ainu 1
News Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t... 6 hr Le Jimbo 35
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... 7 hr George 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,601 • Total comments across all topics: 277,360,062

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC