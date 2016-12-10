Syrian government, rebels sign cease-...

Syrian government, rebels sign cease-fire deal, says Russia

14 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

ANKARA, Turkey - Russia's president and the Syrian army said Thursday that a nation-wide cease-fire agreement has been reached with opposition rebels, set to begin at midnight. The deal was confirmed by the Turkish foreign ministry.

