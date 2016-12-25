Syria-Bound Russian Military Jet Crashes with 91 Onboard
A Russian military plane crashed Sunday in the Black Sea as it made its way to Syria with 91 people onboard, including musicians heading to celebrate the New Year with troops. Local news agencies, citing the defence ministry, said the Tu-154 plane had crashed shortly after taking off from the southern city of Adler, south of the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, at 5:40 am local time .
