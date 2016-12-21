Sir Michael Fallon welcomed Saudi Ara...

Sir Michael Fallon welcomed Saudi Arabia's confirmation it will not use more BL-755 cluster bombs

Monday Dec 19

Sir Michael Fallon told MPs a "limited number" of BL-755 cluster munitions exported from the UK in the 1980s were dropped by the Arab coalition in January. But he said the coalition claimed the bombs were used against a "legitimate military target" meaning international humanitarian law had not been breached.

