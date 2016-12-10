Residents: Mosul's last bridge disabled by airstrike
Residents of Iraq's Islamic State-held city of Mosul say an airstrike has disabled the city's last functioning bridge. The residents, who spoke Wednesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity fearing for their safety, say the airstrike happened at dawn Monday.
