Rain, cold cause misery for Iraqa s d...

Rain, cold cause misery for Iraqa s displaced

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

The mud was three inches deep in parts of the Madrag Camp for displaced Iraqis after the heavy overnight downpour. Water seeped into the blue-and-white tents, soaking families sleeping inside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t... 3 min Listen 70
News Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s... 30 min davy 137
News Kerry Says Netanyahu's Settlement Stance Risks ... 1 hr Retribution 15
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 2 hr yehoshooah adam 14
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 2 hr TRD 71,268
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... 2 hr PolakPotrafi 36
News Ganim wants Bethlehem to be a Sister City 3 hr Ahab the Arab 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,128 • Total comments across all topics: 277,434,748

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC