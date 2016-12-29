Rain, cold cause misery for Iraqa s displaced
The mud was three inches deep in parts of the Madrag Camp for displaced Iraqis after the heavy overnight downpour. Water seeped into the blue-and-white tents, soaking families sleeping inside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t...
|3 min
|Listen
|70
|Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s...
|30 min
|davy
|137
|Kerry Says Netanyahu's Settlement Stance Risks ...
|1 hr
|Retribution
|15
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|2 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|14
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|TRD
|71,268
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|2 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|36
|Ganim wants Bethlehem to be a Sister City
|3 hr
|Ahab the Arab
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC