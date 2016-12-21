Police: Suicide bombers kill at least...

Police: Suicide bombers kill at least 28 in central Baghdad

A suicide attack on a busy commercial street in Baghdad has left at least 28 people dead and scores wounded, according to local authorities. Two suicide bombers carried out the attack in the center of the city Saturday, according to Gen.

