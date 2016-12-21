No big New Year's celebrations for Iraq's displaced
Displaced Iraqis, who fled fighting between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State militants, waiting at the gathering point to be taken for a camp for internally displaced people, in Bartella, around 19 miles , from Mosul, Iraq, Saturday, Dec 31, 2016. less Displaced Iraqis, who fled fighting between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State militants, waiting at the gathering point to be taken for a camp for internally displaced people, in Bartella, around 19 miles ... more Displaced Iraqis, who fled fighting between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State militants, waiting at the gathering point to be taken for a camp for internally displaced people, in Bartella, around 19 miles , from Mosul, Iraq, Saturday, Dec 31, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|TRD
|71,272
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|2 hr
|kuda
|52
|Istanbul, Capital of Culture, 2010 (Feb '10)
|4 hr
|fener
|5
|Canada's Conservatives blast Liberals' silence ...
|8 hr
|Dont drink and drive
|1
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|13 hr
|Russian Ainu
|8
|Obama's most shameful back-stabbing moment
|15 hr
|o see the light
|22
|Palestinians Eye Israeli Settlements With Uneas...
|16 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC