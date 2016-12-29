Israeli Attorney General Said To Be Launching Criminal Probe Against Benjamin Netanyahu
The Associated Press is reporting that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could be facing criminal charges from the country's attorney general. Israel's Ministry of Justice would not confirm that such an investigation will be announced, but the news organization noted that an update will be given "in due time."
