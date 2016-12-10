Iraqi forces in Mosul reinforced, new...

Iraqi forces in Mosul reinforced, new push against IS soon

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Iraqi forces stalled for weeks on the edges of Mosul have been bolstered by reinforcements and are now ready, along with elite special forces, to launch a stepped up, three-pronged assault against Islamic State group militants in the city's eastern sector, ending a two-week lull in fighting, a top Iraqi general told The Associated Press. The planned assault aims in part to overcome stiff resistance by the militants that has slowed advances in the more than 2-month-old offensive to recapture the northern city, the last main bastion of the Islamic State group in Iraq.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) 1 hr Cordwainer Trout 191
News Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s... 2 hr huntcoyotes 121
News Obama and the UN's outrageous assault on Israel... 2 hr Cordwainer Trout 14
News Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu... 3 hr Trump your President 124
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 7 hr Ize Found 71,267
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... 7 hr PolakPotrafi 33
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 7 hr Moanz8838 121,910
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,888 • Total comments across all topics: 277,418,007

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC