Iraq removes some of Baghdad's checkpoints to ease traffic

Tuesday Dec 20

Iraqi authorities say they have started removing some of the security checkpoints in Baghdad in a bid to ease traffic in the country's capital. The development appears to reflect the government's confidence in its ability to secure Baghdad - even as it wages a weeks-long offensive to take back Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city, from the Islamic State group.

Chicago, IL

