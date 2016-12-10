Hanukkah celebrates Israel's victory over tyrant
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man lights candles during the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, Israel on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. Hanukkah, also called the Festival of Lights, celebrates Israel's deliverance from the rule of the notorious tyrant Antiochus Epiphanes during the Maccabean War in 162 B.C. The revolt was a triumph of the smaller Jewish force over the Syrian-Greek, or Seleucid, empire led by Antiochus IV who wanted to wipe the Jewish culture, religion and the Torah from the face of the Earth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trumpa s plan to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerus...
|1 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|1 hr
|Injudgement
|193
|Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu...
|1 hr
|Le Jimbo
|125
|Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s...
|3 hr
|Shiver Me Clinton
|123
|Obama and the UN's outrageous assault on Israel...
|9 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|14
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|13 hr
|Ize Found
|71,267
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|14 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|33
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC