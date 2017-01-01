Gunman opens fire in attack on Istanb...

Gunman opens fire in attack on Istanbul nightclub: local media

An armed assailant has opened fire at a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations, wounding several people, Turkey's state-run news agency Anadolu reported. Private NTV television said more than one assailant may have been involved in the attack.

