Explosion rocks Syria's Aleppo as residents return
This photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA shows Syrian army soldiers marching through the streets in the Ansari neighborhood, east Aleppo, Syria, Friday, Dec 23, 2016. Syrian rebels outside Aleppo on Friday shelled a neighborhood in the northern city, killing three people in the first bombardment since government forces took control of the whole city after opposition fighters in the eastern parts withdrew, state TV reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu...
|21 min
|spud
|9
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|1 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|11
|Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t...
|2 hr
|crucifiedguy
|22
|Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t...
|6 hr
|Boom772
|16
|The elite Russian special forces who took over ...
|8 hr
|Obama is a Killer
|6
|PA: Moving Embassy to Jerusalem means approving...
|9 hr
|Baracks Brother
|2
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|Sat
|Rockstar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC