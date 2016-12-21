Displaced Iraqi Christians head home ...

Displaced Iraqi Christians head home for 'wartime' Christmas

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

For the 300 Christians who braved rain and wind to attend Christmas's Eve Mass in their hometown, the ceremony evoked both holiday cheer and grim reminders of the war raging around their northern Iraqi town, and the distant prospect of moving back home. Displaced when the Islamic State group seized their town, Bartella, in August 2014, the Christians were bused into town from Irbil, capital of the self-ruled Kurdish region where they have lived for more than two years, to attend the lunchtime service in the Assyrian Orthodox church of Mart Shmoni.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t... 7 min Sprinkles3601 20
News Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t... 1 hr Boom772 16
News Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl... 2 hr Mints5312 10
News The elite Russian special forces who took over ... 4 hr Obama is a Killer 6
News PA: Moving Embassy to Jerusalem means approving... 4 hr Baracks Brother 2
News Turkish President releases Christmas message Sat Rockstar 1
News New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements Sat Dick USA 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,253 • Total comments across all topics: 277,330,821

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC