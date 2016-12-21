Democrats scorch Obama over UN vote c...

Democrats scorch Obama over UN vote condemning Israeli...

Congressional Democrats issued scathing statements aimed at the Obama administration over the US's abstention from a Friday UN Security Council vote demanding Israel stop building settlements in occupied Palestinian territory. Leading Democrats from both houses called out the UN as an inappropriate venue for rejuvenating the peace process between Israelis and Palestinians.

