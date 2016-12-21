Cyprus could be a good choice for hol...

Cyprus could be a good choice for holidaymakers seeking some winter sun

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Leigh Journal

UK holidaymakers planning a winter sun break in the New Year should head to Cyprus for the lowest prices, according to a new study. A survey of 12 resorts where sterling has rallied in recent weeks found that UK tourists will find the best bargains in Paphos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Leigh Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t... 16 min crucifiedguy 30
News Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s... 23 min USAUSAUSA 5
News Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl... 3 hr Fit2Serve 16
News Full text of UNSC resolution, approved Dec. 23,... 4 hr Listen 2
News PA: Moving Embassy to Jerusalem means approving... 5 hr Listen 3
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 5 hr Licks8939 121,909
News Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu... 12 hr spud 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,339 • Total comments across all topics: 277,347,120

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC