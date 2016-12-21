Christmas reborn in Iraqi town freed ...

Christmas reborn in Iraqi town freed from ISIS

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: YourErie

In the ancient Iraqi Christian town of Bartella -- recently liberated from ISIS -- Christmas was celebrated for the first time in more than two years on Saturday. It was an emotional return for members of Bartella's displaced Christian community, who had been forced to flee when their hometown was overrun by the Islamist terror group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YourErie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu... 12 min Retribution 16
News Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl... 43 min Injudgement 26
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 1 hr Adolph Trumpler 11
News Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s... 1 hr slick willie expl... 17
News Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t... 2 hr Trump your President 34
News PA: Moving Embassy to Jerusalem means approving... 3 hr CBY 4
News Full text of UNSC resolution, approved Dec. 23,... 9 hr Listen 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,008 • Total comments across all topics: 277,352,047

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC