Christmas reborn in Iraqi town freed from ISIS
In the ancient Iraqi Christian town of Bartella -- recently liberated from ISIS -- Christmas was celebrated for the first time in more than two years on Saturday. It was an emotional return for members of Bartella's displaced Christian community, who had been forced to flee when their hometown was overrun by the Islamist terror group.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu...
|12 min
|Retribution
|16
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|43 min
|Injudgement
|26
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|1 hr
|Adolph Trumpler
|11
|Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s...
|1 hr
|slick willie expl...
|17
|Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t...
|2 hr
|Trump your President
|34
|PA: Moving Embassy to Jerusalem means approving...
|3 hr
|CBY
|4
|Full text of UNSC resolution, approved Dec. 23,...
|9 hr
|Listen
|2
